A Political group Atiku 100 percent has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate in Plateau South Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali (retd) as the most experienced and competent candidate for Plateau south.

According to the Director of Media Mr. Nzube O Gabriel, Bali has the solution to issues faced by the people of plateau being a security expert.

Gabriel who is also a member of Bali 100% said What the people need at the moment for the betterment of Plateau is someone who knows the issues affecting the people, someone with years of experience to promote the socioeconomic development of our people.

He noted that no other candidate has the capacity of changing the narratives of the People.

“We as a group have endorsed Napoleon Bali as our Senatorial candidate considering his antecedents.

Unlike the other candidates, Bali has contributed to the development of plateau through various developmental initiatives and he has impacted Plateau youths positively through various kinds of empowerment.

Bali is a gift to us and having him as our Senator will be of great benefit to the youths considering his achievements and his plans when elected.

As a security expert, we need him to proffer solutions to the insecurity in our nation.

This can be possible when we all come together to support and vote for him come to the 2023 election.

Bali will play important role in the development of Plateau South Senatorial district if elected to be a politician with a track record.

He will render quality representation at the National Assembly which will bring rapid developments to our people.

Competency is what we need to make things right and we must avoid being sentimental in choosing who represents us irrespective of our political affiliation.

We won’t support Bali if he wasn’t experienced enough or didn’t have the capability of bringing the needed developments to plateau.

Over the years, he has created jobs for our youths and when elected he will create more jobs and make sure our insecurity challenges are solved.

We are also optimistic that when elected, he will be appointed as Committee Chairman on Security based on his experience being a security expert and based on the insecurity currently being faced by our nation.

We need the best and only the best can make us to achieved greatness”. he said