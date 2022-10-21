By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Kanye West has lost his partnership with Balenciaga over his recent scandals that only get deepened on social media.

According to Hypebeast, in a WWD exclusive, it has been confirmed that the Kering-owned company Balenciaga has cut ties with Kanye reported on Friday.

Kering told WWD in a statement saying, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

This was a result of Kanye’s continuous controversy within the fashion industry and on social media, following his YZYSZN9 runway show held off-schedule during Paris Fashion Week, where he displayed a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt and the anti-Semitic threats alongside consistently taking to social media to voice his opinions on his critics.

The Spanish brand seemingly removed all images of Ye from its runway coverage noticed first on Vogue Runway.

Following this, YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA has been removed from not just its own stores and website, but from all retailers globally.

However, Kanye’s contentious YEEZY show sparked a backlash among his admirers at the time as well as in the fashion business and on social media.

Since then, Ye has made an effort to defend the meaning behind his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt on Fox News, a notoriously Republican and Trump-supporting outlet. He then went on Instagram to comment on a number of people who shared their opinions of him, which led to the restriction of his use of the app.

Ye bought the conservative social media outlet Parler, and then it was reported that George Floyd’s estate was suing Ye for $250 million USD for making false statements about his demise.