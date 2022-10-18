The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Dayo Israel, has said that the governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, as an outstanding administrator and silent achiever whose giant strides justify his appointment as the northern coordinator of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and will make efforts toward securing the region for the party at the polls in 2023.

Dayo Israel made this known during a tour of some of the key projects of the Badaru-administration in Jigawa State where he is making an official visit as part of his ongoing nationwide youth mobilisation and energising tour.

Israel was at the GCC Granite Processing Company and other project sites across the state where, according to him, the “transformative touch of Governor (Badaru Abubakar) was evident and positively impacting the lives of the people.”

Offering a remark during a meeting with the Deputy Governor and APC governorship candidate of the state, Malam Umar Namadi, the National Youth Leader commended the ‘silent achievements’ of the administration, including its ‘exemplary’ inclusion of young people which he said has placed the state on a ‘stable path of sustainable growth and development’.

He said “With all I’ve seen and heard since I touched down Jigawa State, my confidence in the ability of Governor Badaru Abubakar to deliver the entire northern region to the APC is made stronger. He is simply exceptional.”

“From the GCC Granite Company where locally-sourced resources are used to manufacture tiles and other materials that service demands across the country and provide over 200 direct jobs to the local populace, to world-class standard model schools in virtually all the LGAs of the state and skills acquisition programs offering a path to financial independence to young people and women, it is clear that Governor Badaru is solving the problems of today while also investing in the future.”

“I am particularly impressed that all of these have been achieved with the inclusion of young people. Governor Badaru is a worthy ambassador of the equitable representation we have been preaching across the country.

“His cabinet, aides, LG Council, and other appointees of government have over 50% representation of young people who are assigned crucial responsibilities of state and presented powerful platforms to prove themselves.”

“This is the generational balance that we speak of and a beautiful fulfilment of our mandate to ensure that young people within the party are given a voice and true sense of belonging. It gives me great joy to be able to reference Jigawa State in making a case for the wonderful things that happen when leaders give young people a chance.”

He also commended the Governor’s investments in education which saw the state attain a 79% pass rate in the last WAEC examination, making it one of the best performing states in the entire country.

“I am happy to learn that not a single child in Jigawa State receives learning instructions under a tree or in unconducive environments.

“Governor Badaru has invested in standard schools and classrooms in the entire state such that children in even the remotest parts of the state can enjoy formal education without traveling a long distance from home. This is an investment in the future and the people of Jigawa State will thank Governor Badaru for this remarkable legacy,” Dayo said.

He also noted that the Badaru-administration has also scored first on three consecutive times in the World Bank Budget Transparency ranking for its transparent and prudent management of state resources.

The State is only one of the few states in Nigeria to have achieved the presidential directive of one primary healthcare center in each ward, with additional specialist hospitals built in each zone to provide affordable and accessible care to the people.