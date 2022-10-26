.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has identified the absence of committed and patriotic leadership as one of the major challenges of development in the country.

IPAC National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Sani, stated this on Tuesday when a 10-man ECOWAS delegation on a pre-election fact-finding mission visited his office in Abuja.

He said unless the challenges plaguing the process of leadership recruitment for the nation were addressed, the quest for collective prosperity and progress in the country would remain a mirage.

“Almost 40% of all global resources is deposited in Africa and why we are not able to take advantage of it is because elections are not representative of what people really want.

“And if you cannot recruit the right leadership in the position of governance, then problems continue to be compounded because those you have they’re not there by the wish of the people.

“So, your visit is timely because some of the things that are happening are not good for our peace of mind, especially the issues of violence and use of money in the electoral process. If this kind of visits are not taking place, perhaps such things will keep happening with greater impunity.”

He, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the measures so far put in place, particularly digital technology, to sanitise the country’s electoral processes.

“We’re happy that INEC has done quite a lot in terms of bringing to bear all that is required to ensure that we have credible, peaceful, reliable and all inclusive elections by way of stabilizing the process,” Sani said.

Earlier, the leader of the ECOWAS delegation and former president of the Ghana Electoral Commission, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, explained that the overall objective of the visit was to undertake an assessment of the status of preparations for the conduct of the polls in implementing the objectives of the Mission.

He nevertheless urged political parties in the country to embrace dialogue, saying that Nigeria’s 2023 elections should not be seen as a deadly battle.

“We’ll really like to urge the political parties to stop talking at each other and being abusive, but start talking to each other. You’re not having a battle,” he advised.

RELATED NEWS