By Ayo Onikoyi

Convicted actor and an inmate of the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Kirikiri, Olarewaju Omiyinka James alias Baba Ijesha may be doing time at the prison for a despicable act of child molestation but among his inmates he has become something of a hero.

Baba Ijesha was said to have killed a snake with his bare hands at the facility recently. According to Alaroye, the Nollywood actor was said to have seized a big snake lurking under a generating set close to the Chief Warder’s office and killed it by slamming it to the ground.

The incident took place penultimate week when Baba Ijesha was on his way to receive medical treatment at the facility’s clinic. Within the premises, he noticed some inmates running helter-skelter, and inquired what the pandemonium was all about.

Those at the scene told him that they were seeking to kill a big snake, as they were holding sticks, iron rods and stones to kill the animal but they couldn’t move close to it.

Immediately, he made his way to the generator where the snake was hiding, shifted the generator, swiftly picked up the snake, swerved it vigorously and slammed it to the ground, causing its death.

The inmates expressed admiration for his courage and went on telling others about his feat of killing a big snake without the use of any weapon.

Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of child molestation.