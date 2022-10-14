By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has insisted that the embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP must be removed from office.

This was as the coalition has scheduled to meet with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to present a working road path to final resolution of the crisis.

Spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere in a statement on Friday said that Ayu’s removal was not negotiable, stressing it will help restore the integrity of the PDP and unite the party.

Ugochinyere, also a PDP candidate for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State added that removing Ayu will bring equity in the party, adding that the candidates of PDP in the South were facing marginalisation.

“The corruption and bribery allegation against Ayu have presented a huge credibility problem for PDP, the removal of Ayu will offer a new confidence in rebuilding the party. I have times without number appealed to Ayu and the party’s national secretary, Anyanwu not to drag the image of the Party to the mud and cried at the briefing that PDP is facing a marketing challenges with Ayu still in office.

“Ayu is a man who is arrogant, divisive, abuses due process and unfit to remain in office”, he said.