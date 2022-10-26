.

— Distances self from Ondo PDP campaign

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has declared that he would not ditch the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, and other governors of the Peoples Democratic Party or abandon the agitation for regional equity within the party.

Mimiko, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro, made available to newsmen in Akure, described as fake, the Presidential Campaign Council list which included his name as the leader of the campaign in Ondo state.

The statement said that the inclusion of the former governor’s name was ” a deliberate attempt to muddle things up and smear Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

It reads further that “Dr Olusegun Mimiko has been inundated with calls and messages from the general public, and his political friends and concerned individuals around the nation; and in particular, his teeming supporters across the length and breadth of Ondo State.

” There are seeking clarity on fake news making the rounds since yesterday that he had ditched Governor Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde and their colleague’s governors, and abandoned the agitation for regional equity within the PDP; and in particular, making a party member of southern extraction it’s the national chairman before the 2023 election.

“The report and the list that triggered it, are fake and a deliberate attempt to muddle things up and smear Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

“It must be stated with emphasis that Dr Mimiko was neither consulted by anyone nor consented to his inclusion in any Ondo state PDP Presidential Campaign Council list.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, Dr Mimiko is unwavering in his commitment to the principle of equity, fairness and justice through which he believes a credible push for a PDP victory is possible.

The statement declared that “He fully subscribes to the agitation by his colleagues and other stakeholders in PDP and the generality of Nigerians that the PDP structure must reflect Nigeria’s diversity if it genuinely wants to unify a visibly divided country.

Meanwhile, the Ondo state Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement issued in Akure, said that the Presidential Campaign Council would be inaugurated on Thursday.

Peretei’s statement reads that “The Ondo State Presidential Campaign Council has been constituted by the State Working Committee in conjunction with leaders and stakeholders of the party in the State.

The Presidential Campaign Council is to be inaugurated on Thursday, 27th October 2022 at the Ondo State PDP Secretariat, Alagbaka, Akure.

“The party wishes to express its satisfaction and confidence in the calibre of members of the Ondo State Presidential Campaign Council and their ability to deliver Ondo State for Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa and all other candidates of the PDP in next year’s general elections.

Peretei’ added that “To rescue, redirect and rebuild Nigeria is a task that must be done.

