Leading kiddies apparel, Ava&George (A&G) have unveiled its latest collection tagged ‘ Flamboyance of Friendship’ to appeal and further speak volume about the brand.

Speaking on the new collection, the Creative Director, Tomilade George disclosed that the new piece is a summery collection and the inspiration behind it is one of childhood friendships that are forged over long periods .

She said ‘ Flamingoes are very friendly birds and they do everything together, just like kids. They are quite colorful and a group of flamingoes is called flamboyance. We thought about all of this and it inspired “The flamboyance of friendship “.

Known for its unique production of both casual and party outfits for kids, from newborn to 16years; Ava & George has been able to distinguish itself from other kiddies apparel.

Attention to detail and an uncompromising attitude when it comes to the quality of their pieces are some of the values that have sustained the brand.

On the journey thus far; Tomilade stated that Ava and George started as a retail store that stocked foreign brands but stopped when it it realized how expensive those brands are and how unfriendly the prices are to the customers.

She continued ‘ We started making our own products so as to offer our customers affordability and better value for money and since we opened our own factory and went into full production 2years ago, we can say its been a big hit with our customers.

On material sourcing; she disclosed that materials are sourced locally and for certain collections ,internationally. We are one brand that preach the idea of buying Nigerian/African designers and this has further helped the Nigerian creative industry; most especially the fashion space.

RELATED NEWS