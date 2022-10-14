By Henry Ojelu

The Chief Executive Officer of Audacia Prime Realty Limited, Mr Bright Sekoni, has hinted at his real estate firm’s resolve to launch the sales of their best-selling project, Adunni Resort, situated just a few kilometres away from the newly approved Lekki-Epe airport construction site.

Sekoni disclosed this during a media tour to the company’s headquarters in Lekki, Lagos State, stressing, “We are already starting construction for Adunni Resort earmarked to flag-off in 2025. The development is really massive. It is a stone throw from Alaro city and now the Lekki-Epe International Airport, among others. We are already putting our commercial plots for sale and the quest by people to subscribe and tap from the opportunity that is a blessing knows no bound.

“In a few days, we will be hosting a league of developers and real estate investors on-site for free touring the city of Epe and the spots of developments the Lagos government is bringing to the area.

He added, “Our promo sale has shot up from N6 million to N10 million within two months of start, this is to tell you that the Return On Investment (ROI) on Adunni Resort is huge. Also, the documentation has been prepared in such a way that you wouldn’t need to bother on doing anything further, and are clear of land grabbers’ numerous issues.

The real estate mogul also emphasized the estate features as a state-of-the-art gym, restaurants, Wi-Fi internet, games/sports centres, a shopping mall, a yoga studio, a swimming pool, a beauty salon, and a play centre with fun-filled activities for kids and families, amongst others.

Fielding questions on opportunities on owning a property in Epe, Sekoni said, “Imagine someone who had bought land in Ikeja before the construction of the international airport, and how much it will be worth after the construction. This is the reason people must grab the opportunities of investing in Epe because the prices of properties will shoot up once the construction of the airport begins.

He further charged Nigerians in the diaspora to also look into the opportunities of investing in Adunni Resort because of the bountiful proceeds it will yield.

