*CP recalls Auchi DPO

By Ozioruva Aliu

THERE was a new twist to the alleged assassination attempt on the Auchi, Edo State-based preacher and founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, yesterday, as the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Abutu Yaro, recalled the Auchi Divisional Police Officer, Ayodele Suleiman, over the alleged killing of one of the suspects who was arrested alive by the vigilante in the area and handed over to the police.

The police confirmed the killing of six people and one missing in the attack on the convoy of Suleman near Auchi on his way from Benin-City after arriving from Tanzania on a foreign mission on Friday.

A two paragraph statement by the Deputy Spokesperson for Edo State Police Command, Jennifer Iwegbu, an ASP, titled, ‘Outgoing CP, Now AIG Abutu Yaro FDC Orders the Interrogation of CSP Ayodele Suleiman, DPO Auchi’, reads:

“As part of the measures of the Command concerning the circumstances that led to the death of one of the surviving members of the monstrous gang that attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleiman (Suleman), General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, the outgoing CP, now AIG Abutu Yaro, has ordered the withdrawal of CSP Ayodele Suleiman (Suleman), DPO Auchi, for debriefing at the State Headquarters with immediate effect.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are urged to remain calm and patient as no stone would be left unturned to unearth the circumstances surrounding it”.

A tweet by Suleiman when information, that the suspect was handed over to the police alive, surfaced said: “Lies, they weren’t kidnappers. He was caught and handed over and the police killed him immediately. Why? Why killing him on the spot? Who is trying to cover up traces?.”

Also, the ministries’ legal adviser, Sam Amune, said in a text to Sunday Vanguard “This country is in a mess. No security anywhere. Security system greatly compromised.

“One of the assassins was arrested by vigilante, handed over to the police. The police immediately shot him dead. Why will they do that? Are they trying to cover up traces…we will get to the root of the matter”.

Suleiman had, Friday night, said the attack was an assassination attempt on his life, and traced his travails to the 2017 alleged scandals directed at his person, stressing that, having survived the smear campaigns, his traducers resorted to assassination.

