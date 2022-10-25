By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja







The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has said the recent attempt on the life of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, by armed assassins speaks volumes about the failure of the country’s security architecture.

Archbishop Okoh, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, condemned the attack and called for a full-scale investigation into the dastardly act.



He added that all hands must be on deck to uncover the identities of those involved in the heinous crime and bring them to book.



According to him, “The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, vehemently condemns in its entirety, the recent assassination attempt on the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, and the killing of his aides.

“We consider it as a disturbing development and another attempt by evil doers to cause mayhem not only in Edo State, but also in the nation as a whole.

“CAN commiserates with the Omega Fire Ministries International and the family of those who lost their relatives in the ugly incident.

“While we call for a full-scale investigation into the dastardly act that claimed several innocent lives, let all hands be on deck to uncover the identities of those involved in this heinous crime and bring them to book.

“We urge the Federal Government and the security agencies to see the incident for what it is, a sign of the nation’s wobbling security system, and act quickly to address the situation.”

In the same breath, the CAN President noted the US Embassy’s warning of a possible attack by terrorists in Abuja, and charged the security operatives to wake up to the challenges of securing people’s lives and property to avoid the consequences of a resort to self-help.

“We must do whatever it takes to stop those plotting to eliminate innocent citizens anywhere in the country by brutal means, from achieving their ignoble objectives. They must not be allowed to continue their wickedness.

“While CAN appeals to Churches and by extension all Nigerians to be vigilant, and alert security agencies of any suspicious movements in their vicinities, we will continue to pray for lasting peace and security in our country in Jesus’ name. Amen,” he added.

