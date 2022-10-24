Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has condemned the attack on the recent attack on the convoy of the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

In a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Obi described the attack as saddening.

According to him, the attack on Apostle Suleman underscores the level of insecurity in Nigeria.

He stated, “Ugly acts like these are reported from different parts of the country on a daily basis, and it is saddening.

“Such acts of terrorism, violence and criminality are highly condemnable. The high level of insecurity that has continued to plague our nation has continued to clog up the nation’s wheel of progress.

“I restate my commitment to the fight against insecurity as my first priority in governance when voted into power. I am saddened by the lives lost during the attack; one life lost to insecurity, is one too many. I pray God to grant the victims eternal rest.

“May God also comfort the bereaved families. I call on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of such acts and bring them to book. -PO.”

Recall that unknown gunmen on Friday attacked the convoy of Apostle Suleman, along Benin–Auchi Road, Edo State, and killed three cops and four others.

Vanguard gathered that the attacked occurred while the cleric was heading for a destination in the state, following the cleric’s return from a foreign trip.

Suleman’s lawyer, Samuel Amune, who confirmed the attack on Saturday, said the cleric just returned from a programme in Tanzania, adding that he escaped death by a whisker.

Reacting to the incident in a video posted on his Twitter handle on Friday, Suleman said that he escaped an assassination attempt on his life, noting that seven lives were lost to the attack.

RELATED NEWS