Popular stand-up comedian, social commentator and UN Peace Ambassador, Francis Agoda alias I Go Dye has reacted to the assassination attempt on the life of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman which left seven people dead.

In a WhatsApp chat with Potpourri, I Go Dye says,“Life is becoming more meaningless to Nigerians going by the gruesome attack on Prophet Johnson Suleman and his aides who were murdered by the assailants. I sympathize with him and his family on the demise of those close to him , while also giving gratitude to God for sparing his life.

“ I join the nation in grief for those that paid the ultimate price for just doing their job. It’s really disheartening that human lives have become such a worthless entity to those who keep perpetrating violence against the larger society by attacking people on our routes, highways and homes.

“I also use this medium to appeal to the political class to understand that no amount of safety measures can safeguard them or any member of their families. So efforts must be made to improve on our economic and social lives which is the major factor driving insecurity and violence across the country. I sympathize with the families of the departed and I pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Apostle Johnson Suleman and his convoy were attacked by unknown gunmen on the Benin -Auchi expressway, Edo State while returning from a foreign trip.

The attack left three policemen and four civilians dead.

He has disclosed that he was with his wife and children in his Sports Utility Vehicle when the attack occurred. They were only spared as a result of the bulletproof of the vehicle in which they were.

