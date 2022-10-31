By Sam Eyoboka

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria is deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives of security personnel and staff of Apostle Suleiman who were brutally gunned down by criminals in last week’s assassination attempt on the life of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman.

“We commiserate with the families of the Policemen and others in the convoy who lost their lives in the attack. Our hearts and prayers go out to them. We pray for comfort for them at this difficult time”, PFN opined in a statement.

The statement reads:

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) strongly condemns the attack on Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

“It is unimaginable that such a brazen attempt at assassination will be made on the life of anyone, not least a Minister of God whose mission is to simply preach the Gospel and serve humanity.

“It speaks, on one hand, to the heightened level of insecurity in the country, which we have continued to call on the Federal Government to urgently address and, on the other, to the fear on the part of many about the increasing number of attacks on the Christian community over the years.

“We urge the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman CFR to step into the matter and immediately set up an enquiry into the circumstances surrounding this assassination attempt to lay to rest the controversy surrounding it, reassure Nigerians that there is no attempt to shield perpetrators of the heinous crime or cover up the investigation, as has been alleged.

“It will be unjust and unkind to the gallant policemen who lost their lives in the attack if there is no speedy resolution of the matter, with those responsible for the crime brought to book.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria also condoles with Apostle Johnson Suleiman, members of his family and all members of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) over this traumatic experience. We continue to uphold them in prayers that they will find strength and comfort to overcome these difficult times.”

