By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The planned consultative visit of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to Kafanchan scheduled for Sunday, October 16, 2022, has been postponed, the Kaduna State Chapter of the PDP has said.

A statement by the state party chairman, Hon. Hassan Hyat on Saturday explained that the postponed planned visit was a result of consultations with political stakeholders and religious leaders of the zone wherein the stakeholders resolved that a new date would be most suitable for the planned visit.

“The PDP regrets any inconveniences this change might cause and assures the good people of Southern Kaduna of Atiku’s commitment to meeting with the leaders and people of the zone as soon as a new and convenient date is fixed,” they said.