Democracy is representative of the people. It flows from the people. And it looks like them. That is why if you look at the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, it is representative of the Nigerian people. Every region, religion, and ethnicity is represented in it.

In addition, it is also very lean. Which fits in with the promise of the candidate, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, to run a lean, mean Federal Government, with reduced exposes and increased performances.

Each state is represented by an indigene of that state, and respects the sensibilities and demographics of the people of that state.

However, when you compare the PDP’s PCC with the other major party’s PCC, you see a stark difference. The Labour Party has a bloated PCC of almost 1000 people. But that is not even its main drawback.

A major deficiency with the Labour Party’s PCC is that it makes a poor attempt at representation. Not only was Major General John Enenche, a major denier of the #LekkiMassacre of peaceful and unarmed #EndSARS protesters included (and later removed), the list does not reflect Nigeria’s true demographics.

In the seat of the Caliphate, the Labour Party named Ifeanyi Ezeagu as state coordinator for Sokoto. They also named John Ezeigbe as coordinator for Lagos state. The question that could be asked is where is Federal Character?

After widespread outrage, the Labour Party pulled their list for review. This shows unpreparedness to govern. Much like Buhari’s board appointment list that featured even dead people in it. The only party that prepared a list as and when due, is the PDP!

A PCC is a foretaste of what a government would look like and we do not want to go from frying pan to fire.

Meanwhile, the APC has not even completed its own list, just as they are also not ready with their candidate’s manifesto.

Only one party and candidate is ready with a list that is truly reflective of Federal Character. That is why Atiku is the unifier, and the PDP is the unifying vehicle.

Your future is in your hands. Vote wisely. Vote Waziri Atiku. Vote the Peoples Democratic Party.

With this Day 5 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.