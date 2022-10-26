Femi Fani -Kayode

Director of Public Engagements, Special Operations/Projects and New Media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organisation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as a ‘destructive force’ and incapable of unifying Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode made this assertion in a press statement signed by him and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to him, Atiku is by far the most destructive force that has bedevilled the fourth Republic.

Fani-Kayode stated, “Not only did he attempt to destroy President Olusegun Obasanjo and his administration which he served from 1999 till 2007, but he also destroyed the chances of his party the PDP and President Goodluck Jonathan from winning the presidential election in 2015 by his infamous deceit and betrayal.

“Today in 2022, he has done the same to PDP all over again by dividing the party, violating its constitution with impunity, imposing himself as its presidential candidate, insisting on keeping a divisive, cantankerous and malevolent specimen of a man who calls himself the National Chairman in power and betraying the few righteous and courageous Southern and Northern Governors in his party by implementing what is clearly an ethnic, religious and regional agenda.

“When he returned to the PDP it had two testicles but today it only has one left.

He devoured the first with his gluttony, hate and greed for power and he left the second intact hoping to devour it at a later date.

“If he ever becomes President he will destroy Nigeria itself in precisely the same way that he has destroyed the PDP. He will suck out the very soul of our nation with all its goodness and virtues and leave us a shadow of our former selves.

“He is a not a unifier. He is surrounded by a group of shady businessmen and wild and hungry touts who spend their time throwing crazy parties behind closed doors in exotic locations like Dubai, Paris and Morocco and who have no idea or knowledge about how to address our nation’s problems or run a modern nation-state,” he said.

Fani-Kayode noted added that, placing Nigeria in the hands of Atiku will surely be the of Nigeria.

He said, “Finally to those that say that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a dictator I say this: if Tinubu is a dictator then Atiku is a serial political scammer and incredulous schemer who cannot be trusted by anyone and who would sell his soul to the devil for power.

“We know who the dictators are and Asiwaju is not amongst them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode said the notion that Nigeria will break up if Tinubu and APC win the presidential election next year is as nonsensical and puerile as it is asinine.

According to him, the corollary of this view is that Nigeria can only remain together if Atiku wins.

“Whilst Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state is free to support whom he wishes it is most unfair for him to attribute some kind of divine or deific status to Atiku Abubakar or hold him out as a unifier or bridge builder,” he said.

