Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has taken his campaign train to the United States of America.



Atiku and his entourage arrived Washington D.C. for political parleys.



Recall that there were rumours before that the former vice-president could not enter America.



However, the PDP’s presidential candidate has proven all nay-sayers wrong by entering U.S with his campaign train.



Atiku flew to the U.S, alongside the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign, Governor Aminu Tambuwal.



Meanwhile, recall also that Atiku had entered America in December 2018, weeks before the 2019 election.



His current visit further puts to rest the claim that he cannot enter the U.S. It also cements his ability and access to enter the US anytime without any form of hindrances.



Other key members of the campaign team who went with him were ex-Imo Governor Emeka Ihedioha, and business mogul, Raymond Dokpesi.



They were received by ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki, number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, House of Representatives Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, ex-lawmaker Dino Melaye and Atiku’s Special Assistant, Phrank Shuaibu, among others.



Atiku was to meet with Nigerians in the Diaspora, including his party members in North America.

The Waziri of Adamawa will equally meet with Nigerian young professionals in the diaspora as well as with top Nigerian business leaders in the U.S.



Atiku is expected back in Nigeria on Monday. His next rally is on Tuesday in Ekiti; the campaign train will move to Ondo on Wednesday.

RELATED NEWS