As one of Nigeria’s 87 million workers, you want to be sure you will be paid a living wage as and when due. For this to be a reality, Nigeria’s productive capacity must be fully utilised. And this cannot happen when we have unrestricted imports.

The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, recently said that if he is elected, he will remove all “import restrictions”. What this means is that cheaper foreign products will be allowed into Nigeria, even though they can be produced locally. The effect on the labour market will be loss of jobs.

For example, products from Kano will lose out to cheaper imports from Italy. Textile materials from Kaduna will be eliminated by imported fabrics from Holland. Importers and traders will benefit. But Nigerian workers will lose big time.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress has not yet unveiled his manifesto. So, Nigerian workers do not know what he will do. More importantly, it points to his state of preparedness to govern.

However, Atiku’s manifesto is a public document. It is centred around attracting local, and especially foreign capital to the productive sectors of the economy, to boost made in Nigeria production.

To this end, Waziri Atiku Abubakar himself has tens of thousands of workers in Nigeria via his Priam Group, with 12,500 of those workers engaged in the manufacturing of made in Nigeria goods and services, through firms like Rico Gardo, Adama Beverages, Gotel, Intels, Chicken Cottage, Atiku Farms and the AUN, Yola. And they earn above minimum wage doing such dignified labour.

Who would you entrust the future of Nigeria to between a man who wants to boost made in Nigeria production, and one who wants to remove any import restrictions, so traders and importers can import and dump in Nigeria, thereby making quick profits? Or between a man with a plan and a man without one, 135 days to the election.

Remember that the value of the Naira is tied to the productive capacity of Nigeria’s workers. Except we improve our balance of trade position by exporting made in Nigeria goods overseas, the Naira will remain low in value, which will affect the purchasing power of your minimum wage.

Your future is in your hands. Vote wisely. Vote Waziri Atiku. Vote the Peoples Democratic Party.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life: Day 4 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku.