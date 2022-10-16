Yesufu

The League of Patriotic Lawyers has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to withdraw a statement credited to him that only North can win the presidency.

Atiku was reported to have said “only the North and not the Yoruba or Igbo can win the presidency.”

But Chairman of the lawyers’ group, Abubakar Yesufu, while briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, faulted the remark , describing it as inflammatory.

He urged the presidential hopeful to withdraw the statement within 24 hours or risk being ditched by the electorate.

His words:”Lawyers group warns Atiku, as the search for a Nigerian we can trust intensifies.

“We are calling on the former Vice President to refute or withdraw the highly controversial statement that only the North and not the Yoruba or Igbo can win the presidency.

“This refutal should be done within 24 hours or he faces the rage of Nigerians across the country who are armed with a democratic weapon, the PVCs.

“At this point, the League wants to further reassure Nigerians that our members would soon announce a presidential material that can actually unify and restore sustained economic growth.

“This will be different from the divisive cabal that has refused to quit the political scene.”