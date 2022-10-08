.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential Campaign Organisation, says it’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is a hope in spite of the challenges facing Nigeria.

Chief Dele Momodu, Director of Strategic Communications of the organisation, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, urged Nigerian youths not to despair nor lose hope in the nation.

Momodu said when the former Vice President wins the presidential polls slated for February 2023, he already knows what to do.

“In Atiku is a story of hope despite the current challenges we face as a nation. I humbly urge our youths and all Nigerians not to give up on the country.”

Momodu extolled the virtues of Abubakar as a rags-to-riches tale of endurance and perseverance, from which Nigeria’s younger generation should derive a sense of optimism and belief in better days ahead.

“Abubakar is a son of nobody, who by dint of hard work and resilience, has become somebody not only in Nigeria but globally.

“The Abubakar story of an erstwhile shepherd boy turned a national head boy, is significant for all those struggling compatriots to emulate,” he said.

Momodu resumed work on Friday at the Atiku-Okowa 2023 Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja.

