Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate who has supported the #EndSars protest by Nigerian youths to end police brutality on innocent Nigerians.

The number one bestselling author made the statement on Sunday in his serries of blurbs showcasing Atiku’s candidacy to Nigerians.

According to him, the former vice president is the only candidate that has been consistent in his belief about one Nigeria.

The statement reads thus:

“It is necessary for a leader to be authentic, and if a person calling himself leader cannot pass the smell test for authenticity, they cannot go the distance as a leader.

Take Peter Obi for instance. On multiple occasions, Peter Obi has accused past leaders of ruining the country. Yet, we see the same Mr. Obi going from one former leader to the other, seeking for endorsements.

He claims to be a youth oriented leader; yet, he does not pay the same homage visits to student and youth leaders. He is riding on the crest of the #EndSARS generation, yet he virtually ignored the second anniversary of the #LekkiMassacre.

What is even worse is that his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, went on Chanels Television to say that it is “debatable” to call what occurred at Lekki on October 20, 2020, a massacre.

And the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has an even worse relationship with authenticity. This is a man who on April 13, 1997 told ThisDay newspapers in an interview that he does not believe in one Nigeria. Today, he is campaigning to be the President of that one Nigeria that he does not believe in.

Of the three major Presidential candidates, only Waziri Atiku Abubakar passes the smell test for integrity. He has been consistent in his belief in one Nigeria. He also understands that past leaders are human beings who are not perfect, and so does not condemn one day and seek their endorsement the next.

He also associates with youths and regular has them on his entourage, while giving them prominent roles to play in his business and campaigns.

And finally, he is the only candidate who has CONSISTENTLY supported the EndSARS generation from day one to the present.

These are further reasons why Nigeria is better off if you vote Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 election.

So, on this Day 20 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, vote Atiku because he is the only candidate who has consistently supported the #Endsars generation from day one.

