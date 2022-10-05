By Charly Agwam

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar along the vice presidential candidate of his party, Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday welcomed thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into their party.

In his speech at a mega rally held in Bauchi stadium on Wednesday, the former vice president while welcoming the decampee’s led by the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Sule Katagum, lauded Governor Bala Mohammed for infrastructural development in the state

“We are pleased with the progress in Bauchi that is why we have come to join in your celebration. The infrastructural development under Bala Mohammed and the PDP has never been seen before. Nobody can deny the governor’s developmental strides in Bauchi.

“Today, we have come to welcome new members of our party. We will be back because this is not the grand rally. I am sure that on that day, we will have a rally even bigger than this,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed promised the presidential candidate of his party that he mobilize the people of his state to vote for PDP to ensure victory for his party at all levels.

“I will mobilize our people the PDP way. We will go to all the corners (to ensure victory for our party). You have mentored so many people, one of them is here senator Abdul Ningi. So many of our decampees are coming because of what we are doing but they are also coming because of you. Don’t listen to deceptive people and detractors, Bauchi is yours,” he assured Atiku.

