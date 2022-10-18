In the last 23 years, Nigeria has had two recessions. Both of those recessions occurred under the All Progressives Congress led Federal Government.

Also, in the last 23 years, Nigeria experienced its highest GDP growth rate of 15.33% in 2002, at a time when Waziri Atiku Abubakar was Chairman of the National Economic Council. That is the first and only time Nigeria experienced double digit economic growth in the last 30 years.

Over the last seven years of the APC administration, Nigeria’s economy has not been growing as fast as our population. This means that more Nigerians are competing for less resources.

None of the major Presidential candidates has the experience of improving the economy and growing our GDP, like Waziri Atiku.

If you want Nigeria to again experience double digit GDP growth rate again, it makes sense to vote for the man under whose guidance that happened in the past.

Bola Tinubu does not have that on his curriculum vitae. Peter Obi does not have that in his profile. Our economy is in danger. We do not need learners who say ‘I know how to do it’. What we need is someone who can say ‘I have done it before’. That person is no other than the Waziri Adamawa.

Nigeria is going through dire straits economically. We need someone who can hit the ground running because he already has national and international experience. Tinubu and Obi only have regional experience. A vote for them will be like turning a rotten situation into a bad one!

With this Day 7 series of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.