By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday was in Benin City for a rally where he restated his five-point programme, saying that he was committed to the development of the country.

Addressing party faithful and supporters at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, Abubakar who thanked the people of Edo State for voting him in 2019, said he would “carry everybody along by devolving power and unify the country if elected because that is why we are being referred to as unifier”.

‘We will provide security, including community policing and education, to enable every child go to school and our universities will not go strike”.

Besides, the PDP Presidential candidate promised to revive the economy to allow industries resume production and provide jobs for the unemployed youths, just as he promised to provide infrastructure- roads and efficient rail system in partnership with the private sector.

Also speaking, his running mate and government of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said the PDP made a great choice for Edo and the Niger Delta by fielding Atiku and himself.

He said Abubakar knows the problems the Niger Delta, explaining that it was his time as Vice President that the NDDC was established but that the agency had failed to make impact in the last seven years because the APC government does not the purpose of its establishment.

Earlier at the place of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II while wishing the candidate well in his ambition said he has been praying to God and his ancestors to decide who should be the next president of Nigeria.

He said “Your excellency, we have been following your statements and assurances, we pray to God Almighty and our ancestors that you have good health, wisdom to bring it to fruition, should you be the chosen one to lead this country. We have you in our prayers, no doubts, we will keep on praying to God Almighty to select who will lead this country. I do not see reasons why we should doubt anyone of you,” the Oba of Benin said.

Alhaji Abubakar on his part, said the Oba of Benin, was one of the foremost fathers in Nigeria, has a lot to contribute to the smooth transition of the next democratic government because “you can ensure the security, peaceful conduct of all political activities in the state and elsewhere.

“You preside over a very ancient and historical kingdom. There is no way we can come to Edo State without paying a courtesy call. Therefore, let me thank you on behalf of members in this delegation for granting us audience and we also seek your prayers for peacful transition in our country, unity, peace and prosperity of our country.”