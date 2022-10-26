Abubakar Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has donated N50m to flood victims in Bayelsa State.

Atiku made the donation when he visited the state on Tuesday, following the deadly floods that hit the some states in the country.

Over 600 persons have so far died from the floods in Nigeria, according to report.

The PDP presidential candidate said, “On my part and on behalf of my family, I wish to announce a donation of 50 million to the fund. It is a national emergency relief fund similar in scope to what was initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The former vice president appealed to donors to extend more support towards the victims of the flooding.

“And to that end, I wish to call on my friends and associates in the corporate world in their private capacity to join me in this cause,” he added.

He promised to ensure that sustainable measures are put in place to avoid recurrence of the flood disaster if elected in 2023.

