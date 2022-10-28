Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has said that only Atiku Abubakar can turn Nigeria from a consumer nation to a prosumer nation.

Reno also decried the over-dependence on importation by Nigeria, noting that the country’s economy cannot grow with such import-dependence in place.

He said Nigeria spends about $3 billion importing food alone annually.

According to the bestselling author, as Nigerians are headed for the 2023 presidential elections, that only a qualified candidate can solve this problem causing strain on the country’s economy.

He said of all the candidates vying for the post of the president, that only the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has what it takes to solve Nigeria’s problems.

Reno gave the statement via his Twitter handle in a series of tweets.

According to him, the solution is for Nigeria to be a country that consumes what it produces and not consuming what other countries produce.

His statement reads thus:

“Nigeria spends an estimated $3 billion importing food annually. This is a major strain on our economy, as it exerts downward pressure on the Naira, and results in a balance of trade disparity.

The solution to this challenge is for Nigeria to be a prosumer nation (a nation that consumes what she produces). Much has been said by the major Presidential candidates. But it is not what you say that matters. It is what you do.

Peter Obi has mouthed the phrase from consumption to production. But with him, it is just rhetoric since he is the single largest individual importer in Nigeria. And much of what he imports into Nigeria are luxurious items that are not necessary.

Nigeria spent $150 million importing whiskey, brandy, and sundry other alcoholic beverages in 2021. Much of that was imported by Peter Obi’s firms. As a nation, we can’t grow if we spend our scarce foreign reserves on such frivolous things.

Bola Tinubu is not a known importer. However, he is also not a known investor in the agricultural sector, neither is he into manufacturing. He therefore does not have the experiential knowledge required to take Nigeria from consumption to production.

Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar is into large scale agriculture, and through this endeavour, has saved Nigeria millions of dollars by producing in Nigeria what would otherwise have been imported.

And his published manifesto gives details on how he would help Nigerian farmers replicate his success by tapping into the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement to ensure that Nigeria provides food for herself and the African continent, which currently spends $50 billion annually importing food from outside Africa.

Vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party if you want Nigeria to be a nation that is self reliant in agriculture.

So, on this Day 18 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

