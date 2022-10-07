.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Demo Gbajabiamila yesterday said that Nigerians will soon hear from President Muhammadu Buhari on the way forward on the prolonged strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The Speaker disclosed this after the follow-up meeting he led some members of the Lower Chambers of the National Assembly to hold with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the House of Representatives delegation had met with President Buhari on Tuesday, with a report from previous engagements with ASUU and government representatives, and the President had assured the team he would be studying the report in order to arrive at a decision.

After the follow-up meeting yesterday with the President, Gbajabiamila said Nigerians would be hearing the outcome of the meeting, which he described as a good and fruitful one.

He said, “We just came here for a follow-up, which was supposed to be yesterday, but unfortunately, the President was not around and this is a follow-up. We had, once again, very fruitful, good discussions with Mr President on the pending issue and this matter will be concluded.

“You will hear directly from the President, but suffice it to say that we had a very good meeting and it will be concluded.”

Asked what assurance he had for Nigerians from the meeting, he said “the assurance is that we’ve met with the president, we’ve discussed, it was a positive meeting.

“I think Nigerians will hear directly from Mr President. We all look forward to it, but we had a good meeting. You can read between the lines”, he added

