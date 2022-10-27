.

By Adeshina Wahab & Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, yesterday said it has not cancelled or deferred any admission to universities, polytechnics or colleges of education as a result of the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this before he declared open the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, in Abuja.

Among others, Prof Oloyede said: “The onus of admitting students lie on the respective institutions. JAMB is a coordinating centre. JAMB cannot and will not determine institution’s calendar. You are aware that universities and special institutions are still in their 2020/2021 academic session. Some are in the 2021/2022 academic session and some are in the 2022/2023 academic session. We have three academic sessions running in universities in different parts of the country. My advice is that candidates should interact with their respective institutions to know which session is going on and contact JAMB only on

“No admission has been cancelled for any session, or for any institutions except the senate of that institution says so. We have all admissions for these three sessions and they have not lapsed and they will not lapse and it is now for the institutions to determine which and how to go about it.”

Meanwhile, human right activist, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mr Femi Falana, has appealed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and others who impressed on ASUU to suspend its recent strike to also impress it on the Federal Government to fulfil its obligations to the union and pay members their salaries.

Falana who is ASUU’s lawyer, spoke yesterday while delivering a lecture during the Fourth Convocation ceremony of Augustine University, Ilara Epe, Lagos.

The title of the lecture was “Remaking Nigeria: The youth as change agents.”

Falana noted that youths displayed unparalleled understanding and support regarding the demands of the lecturers, which he opined were intended to move the education sector forward.

“It is our collective duty as Nigerians to ensure that with the lecturers returning to class, the agreements between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, are implemented. It is imperative for all those who appealed or prevailed in one way or another on the lecturers to return to class, should also do same to ensure that the government keeps to its side of the agreements,” he said

