By Dr. Ugoji Egbujo

The academic staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) has a case. But bolekaja —’come down, let’s fight’ —hasn’t helped. The union must find imagination and innovation urgently. The wages are wretched. The working conditions are miserable.

The output is concomitantly abysmal. In a land where legislators live like kings, and permanent secretaries are billionaires, lecturers shouldn’t live in penury. So the union has a genuine case against the political leadership, which apparently wants lecturers to grind on earth and receive their rewards in heaven.

But that union of lecturers has carried on like a tanker drivers’ union. All temper and no brain. And it’s a sad watch. To watch the union employ the same analogue tactics it has used fruitlessly for 40 years.

Strike after strike. Cassettes have left the stage, Lagos has banished the molue, yet ASUU has kept religious faith with the bolekaja tactics it used in the 80s. ASUU should be better than a union of casual coal miners. This inveterate obsession with strikes is evidence of mental shiftlessness.

Many Nigerian academic researchers practice modified copy and paste in hurried marches to undeserved promotions. So ASUU is filled with impostors. Had ASUU been a body of research-inclined fellows, it would have approached the problem of tertiary education as a social disease requiring methodical investigation and case management.

But ASUU has carried on with juvenile tantrums against morally deaf and dumb regimes. They know these politicians who have no manifestoes and don’t keep agreements. The country has a set of empirical givens. Too many clowns in leadership positions. An exploding population.

Shrinking revenues, grand theft and prevalent misappropriation of resources. The decimation of foresight and patriotism by opportunism and mediocrity. Rickety dispute resolution mechanisms, enfeebled by wanton dishonesty and absent integrity. ASUU knows these things. ASUU is not a Norwegian Labour union. Given these practical constants as constraints, what would a rational scientific union do to manage the situation?

ASUU has been playing ostrich. Comical union. Take a tour of any of the universities. The best structures are the vice chancellor’s lodges. That’s ASUU’s idea of marxism. Check the libraries. The books are dusty and outdated. No valid subscriptions to foreign libraries. Don’t go to the hostel toilets.

Compare the receipts of the prominent universities against those of the university of Ghana, Legon. Legon paints its buildings yearly, and those lecturers don’t sell handouts. The sales of lecture notes by Nigerian lecturers is a symptom of systemic corruption. Yet ASUU cant self regulate. I haven’t come to condemn ASUU but to agitate it.

ASUU lives sanctimoniously and comes to the public in the long robes of the Pharisees to shed tears, yet ASUU members, who form the critical bulk of the umpires at elections, partake actively in rigging elections every four years and undermining democracy. Some of them might argue that their meagre wages make them particularly vulnerable. ASUU should come to equity with washed hands.

ASUU know that its very existence as one imperial union undermines the autonomy of universities. But it doesn’t care. It prefers to bang its head on the wall and hold students to ransom to get a pitiable increment in funding. So why not pursue autonomy and deregulation? So that universities can charge competitive fees and seek endowments.

So that universities can be universities and not glorified public high schools. So that lecturers can get their due rewards and students can partake in appraising them. So that lectures stop selling hand-outs like agberos and stop fighting to be included on INEC lists.

But ASUU doesn’t want autonomy. Because autonomy would mean smaller powerful unions with limited jurisdiction. In other words, the ASUU monarchy will be abrogated. But ASUU claims moral reasons for the rejection of autonomy. It says poor students will not have access to university education.

So ASUU wants everybody to get a monkey education while the children of the richest and some ASUU members are ferried abroad to foreign universities to escape the plague. ASUU’s insistence on pretending that the government can become prudent and thoughtful overnight to conserve and allocate adequate resources to the universities is laughable.

The arguments about equalization and democratization of educational opportunities are sound. But against the background of a presently debt-ridden Nigeria that cant finance immunization against childhood disease, ASUU is a romantic idealist.

A union should be sensitive and proactive. It must be attentive to its surroundings. But ASUU didn’t even know when it lost public support. Eight months out and seeking payment for idleness, ASUU rankled the hardworking labourer in Oshodi. So what exactly has ASUU achieved now?

It spent the last two weeks hanging around Gbajabiamila to save face, to gain one or two consolatory concessions that won’t leave any enduring effect on tertiary education. Ordered back to the classroom by the courts, still uncertain about the willingness of the government to keep past or future agreements, what has ASUU achieved besides puffing and making students waste one year of their lives?

The blame for the rot is not ASUU’s. But ASUU, being the intelligentsia, must own the responsibility for the solution. ASUU should go on strike when absolutely necessary, but this roforofo mentality that makes the last resort the abiding recourse cannot attract respect.

Let’s grant the universities autonomy. We now have biometrics. So federally guaranteed student loans to all poor students. University autonomy will see the universities charge appropriate fees and engage in business. It will encourage better staff recruitment, training and welfare. It will curb strikes and stop the efflux of Nigerian students to roadside universities in Ghana. Student appraisal of lecturers will become important because autonomous universities will seek to attract the best students.

But will ASUU listen? ASUU is the archetypal Nigeria trade union. Autocratic yet claiming the championship of democracy. Short-sighted and too self-absorbed, yet crying for change. Tired and unimaginative yet filled with a sense of entitlement. Will ASUU choose educated pragmatism guided by enlightened self-interest over bolekaja?