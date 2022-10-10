…..Canvasses vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dapo Abiodun, Afuape, other APC candidates

By Gabriel Olawale

The House of Assembly candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abeokuta South constituency II, Hon. Igbalaye Wasiu Ayodele popularly known as IWA has brought a relief to the good people of Ago-Ijesha area of Ijeun Titun as he repaired an abandoned mini-bridge for easy accessibility of vehicles and motorcycles today Saturday, 8th of October, 2022.

The mini-bridge is a link to Ijeun Titun and Nawarudeen, and very busy and easy for residence of Ijeun Titun to access while going and returning from their daily endeavours.

The bridge according to residents has been abandoned for years but got repair through Igbalaye Wasiu Ayodele, IWA today.

During the repair of the mini-bridge, the youths of the community moved out enmass to ensure the bridge is effectively done as they assisted in mixing the sand and cements and provided themselves as labourer for the construction.

IWA while speaking said he was called upon by one of the youths in the community with a report of the abandoned mini-bridge which he is begging for a repair, he reacted and told them he would facilitate the repairs with his personal resources to make the road more accessible to users.

“I received a distress call from someone lamenting the abandonment of the mini-bridge by the government, and he said he would be very glad if something can be done to make the road more accessible than it was, I quickly replied the person that I will inspect the bridge, I inspected it and met with the youth leader of the community then we discussed extensively on possible solutions to the road, this morning I arrived at the venue of the construction to make them know we really mean business. During the course of discussion other youths joined us and I made provision joined us and I made provision for the funds and materials for effective construction, the work started and I made sure I stand with them till they finished in the evening.” IWA added.

However, he charged the youths to vote massively for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, Hon Shuaib Salisu, Hon Afolabi Afuape and other APC candidates in the forthcoming election to get improvement in standard of living in the area of infrastructure development, education, agriculture, water supplies among other dividends they entitled to.

He admonish those who are yet to collect their permanent voters card, PVC to pick it up next month at the nearest INEC office around them.

