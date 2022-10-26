By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), South South zone, has called for the institution of criminal proceedings against its former national president, Com. Bola Audu over allegations of vandalism.

The association made the call in a statement jointly signed by the zonal Assistant Secretary General, Com.Clarkson Otu, Cross River chapter chairman, Com. Victor Udofia and TUC Chairman in Cross River, Com. Monday Ogbodum.

In the statement which was made available to newsmen in Calabar on Wednesday, it alleged that the former president was responsible for the vandalisation of it national secretariat in Lagos.

The statement noted that the six states of the zone condemned in totality the wanton acts of violence and self help approach being employed by Audu to regain the position he lost in 2021.

It explained that Audu was suspended from office to pave way for his trial on alleged child trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable persons.

According to the statement, “He was suspended from office by the Federal Civil Service Commission and barred from entering his office.

“The association in its wisdom asked him to step aside to insulate the body from the scandal of his trial. He now wants to bring the whole roof down on all of us.”

The statement alleged that the former president, in company of some retired staff, expelled members of the ASCSN and hired thugs, invaded the national secretariat on October 21, 2022.

“In their misplaced fury, they hammered the locks into smithereens to gain access into the property.

“They battered all locks, sages and closets open and carted away important documents, cheque books, monies and other valuables,” it stated.

Efforts to reach the Ex-National President, Com Bola Audu proved abortive , as he refused to take calls on his phone numbe

