By Gabriel Olawale

Manager, Health & Well-Being, Asclepius Consulting, Dr. Tosin Longe, has called on all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work and what needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

Making this admonition during the 2022 World Mental Health Day, Tosin said that October 10 of every year is celebrated as World Mental Health Day with the aim of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

“The theme for this year is ‘Make mental health & well-being for all a global priority.’ This day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work and what needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

“Mental health has been a major issue worldwide during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Whilst the pandemic has and continues to take its toll on our mental health, the ability to reconnect through World Mental Health Day 2022 will provide us with an opportunity to re-kindle our efforts to protect and improve mental health.

He hinted that many aspects of mental health have been challenged; and already before the pandemic in 2019 an estimated one in eight people globally were living with a mental disorder. At the same time, the services, skills and funding available for mental health remain in short supply, and fall far below what is needed, especially in low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria and other African countries.

“Mental health services have been severely disrupted and the treatment gap for mental health conditions has widened after the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The widening social and economic inequalities, protracted conflicts, violence and public health emergencies in different countries, threatening progress towards improved well-being.

“We must deepen the value and commitment we give to mental health as individuals, communities and governments and match that value with more commitment, engagement and investment by all stakeholders, across all sectors. We must strengthen mental health care so that the full spectrum of mental health needs is met through a community-based network of accessible, affordable and quality services and supports.

While Stigmatization and discrimination continue to be a barrier to social inclusion and access to the right health care; we can all play our part in increasing awareness about which preventive mental health interventions work and World Mental Health Day is an opportunity to do that collectively. We envision a world in which mental health is valued, promoted and protected; where everyone has an equal opportunity to enjoy mental health and to exercise their human rights; and where everyone can access the mental health care they need.

Asclepius Consulting intends to work with different stakeholders like people with mental health conditions, advocates, federal & state governments, employers and employees to make progress in this field and the need to be vocal about what we need to do to ensure Mental Health & Well-Being becomes a Global Priority for all.

