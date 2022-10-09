The Association of Skilled Artisans, Delta State (ASAD) has Endorsed the OVIENEBI mandate for 2023 general elections.

The Association which comprises of 27 Artisans Union that covers the 270 wards of the 25 LGA’s of Delta State during their courtesy visit to the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Comr Otunba Osanebi Ossai Friday stated that their desire to support OVIENEBI Gubernatorial joint ticket in the forth coming elections is born out of genuine convictions of the pedigree of the OVIENEBI mandate candidacy and their strong desire for the rapid development/transformation needed in Delta State.

The Chairmen of the Association, Comr Austine Onori promised to mobilize members across the various wards of Delta State to ensure smooth victory of OVIENEBI and all other APC candidates in the forth coming 2023 general elections.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Deputy Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Comr Otunba Osanebi Ossai Friday while receiving the association, thanked them for having the genuine conviction to join other Deltans in Enthroning the OVIENEBI mandate come 2023 elections.

He urged them to remain steadfast in preaching and winning more people towards the enthronment of the OVIENEBI EDGE TO Build a New Delta agenda as he promised not to let them down by God’s grace.

