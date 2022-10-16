By Gabriel Olawale

ART X Lagos, the leading international art fair in West Africa, returns for its seventh edition, celebrating artistic excellence from Africa and its global Diaspora. The 2022 edition of the fair will be held from 4-6 November at The Federal Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos.

ART X Lagos is both a catalyst for international cultural exchange and a platform for urgent discussions, and its 2022 fair will highlight the unique ability of contemporary art to inspire, uplift and empower, through this year’s theme, “Who Will Gather Under the Baobab Tree?” With careful consideration of the challenges currently being experienced in Nigeria, Africa and across the world, the 2022 edition of ART X Lagos will highlight the power of culture to speak to important local and global contemporary issues.

The fair will feature 31 galleries participating in this edition, marking the largest edition of the international art fair to date. Its programme will also include Special Projects showcasing the diversity of African contemporary art in response to this year’s theme, with multi-hyphenate artist Victor Ehikhamenor presenting his visual and sonic installation “Ulin-nóifo, The Lineage That Never Ends”; Senegalese-Moroccan artist Linda Dounia’s digital artificial intelligence installation “Once Upon A Garden”; and Ranti Bam, who through her painting and clay sculptures, will present a performance project “Sowing Seeds In Heartland”. ART X Talks – the fair’s lively panel discussion series – will span themes such as the building of equitable futures for Africans and people of African descent, and more, with highlights including a special conversation with the British-Ghanaian photographer James Barnor, who has grappled with themes of postcolonialism and identity for six decades. ART X Live! – a one-of-a-kind live music experience – will feature performances from some of the fastest-rising artists and musicians on the African continent.

To attend, visit ARTXLAGOS.COM.

ART X Lagos is sponsored by Access Corporation, Afreximbank, Anap Jets, Chapel Hill Denham, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers and Zircon Marine.

About the Access ART X Prize:

In line with its commitment to support early-career artists, the Access ART X Prize, an annual award for emerging artists in Africa and the Diaspora, has opened entries for applications by artists from Nigeria, Africa and Diaspora until 6th November 2022, the final day of the ART X Lagos fair.

For the first time, two winners will be selected; one from Nigeria and one from Africa/the Diaspora who will receive funding, tailored mentorship, and opportunities for cultural exchange.

The Nigerian winner will receive:

Three-month residency at Gasworks, in London UK

Exhibition at ART X Lagos

Supported by a $10,000 Grant and The African / Diasporan winner will receive:

Three-month residency at Yinka Shonibare’s GAS Foundation in Lagos, Nigeria

Exhibition at ART X Lagos

Supported by a $10,000 Grant

To apply, emerging artists should please visit ARTXLAGOS.COM/PRIZE.

The winners will be selected by an esteemed jury including Professor Peju Layiwola, artist, art historian and writer; Victor Ehikhamenor, multimedia artist, writer and founder of Angels and Muse; Dr Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, founder and artistic director of SAVVY Contemporary, Berlin and Sonsbeek 20–24; Maria Varnava, founder and director of Tiwani Contemporary; Gabi Ngcobo, artist, educator and curatorial director of the Javett Art Center at the University of Pretoria (Javett-UP); and Alessio Antoniolli, the Director of Gasworks, London.

The Access ART X Prize is sponsored by Access Corporation, the parent company of Access Bank, in partnership with Gasworks, London and Yinka Shonibare’s GAS Foundation, Lagos.

For more information on the Access ART X Prize, please visit ARTXLAGOS.COM/PRIZE.

To find out more about ART X Lagos, please visit ARTXLAGOS.COM and @artxlagos on social media.

Galleries At ART X Lagos 2022

Affinity Art Gallery (Nigeria), AFIKARIS (France), Afriart Gallery (Uganda), African Arty (Morocco), Alexis Galleries (Nigeria), Art Pantheon Gallery (Nigeria), BLOOM ART (Nigeria), Borna Soglo Gallery (Benin), DADA Gallery (UK), Eclectica Contemporary (South Africa), Galerie Atiss Dakar (Senegal), Galerie Carole Kvasnevski (France), Galerie Cécile Fakhoury (Côte d’Ivoire), Galerie Clémentine de la Féronnière (France), Galerie MAM (Cameroon), Gallery 1957 (Ghana), Kanbi Projects (UK), kó (Nigeria), LouiSimone Guirandou Gallery (Côte d’Ivoire), Nike Art Gallery (Nigeria), Nubuke Foundation (Ghana), OOA Gallery (Spain), Pacers Gallery (Nigeria), Sabrina Amrani (Spain), Selebe Yoon (Senegal), Skoto Gallery (USA), SMO Contemporary Art (Nigeria), STEVENSON (South Africa), THK Gallery (South Africa), Tiwani Contemporary (Nigeria), and Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery (Luxembourg).

About ART X Lagos

ART X Lagos was created to showcase and support the breadth of contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. Founded in 2016 by Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, the fair has since become a cornerstone of the African art sector. The first of its kind in West Africa, ART X Lagos goes beyond the traditional bounds of an art fair. Since its debut, ART X Lagos has grown to host galleries and artists from over 40 countries and has become renowned for its ambitious programme that includes ART X Talks, ART X Live! and specially curated projects which have featured an array of emerging and established artists from the continent and diaspora.