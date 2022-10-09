By Efosa Taiwo

Ahead of his side clash against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium on Sunday, Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp is hoping Mohammed Salah brings on his A game.

Liverpool travel to the Emirates to face a blazing Arsenal side who will be looking at getting on top of the league with a win against the Reds.

The Reds have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just twice in the league so far to leave them a mammoth 11 points behind Mikel Arteta’s team, albeit with a game in hand on the Gunners.

Klopp conceded it is going to be a tough match for his team, but hoped Salah and his side come close to exploding.

“With Mo, I hope it’s like us, we are close to exploding,” Klopp said. “Even when his goalscoring numbers aren’t crazy, his goal involvements are good.

“His passing is good. Nobody can cope with the [Erling] Haaland situation, it’s crazy what he’s doing. Exceptional player in an exceptional team and we shouldn’t compare anyone with that.”

“Mo wants to score goals desperately. Call him in 20 years, it will be the same.

“Arsenal was always there, City was always there with Manuel Pellegrini when I first arrived, I think,” he said. “Their football is now better, quicker, more intense.

“If you are a top manager, you arrive here pretty much in a year. Top-class managers all round makes it more difficult.

“I’m pretty sure arsenal fans are pretty happy with situation they now find themselves.

