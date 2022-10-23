By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal dropped two points in the English Premier League on Sunday after being held to a 1-1 draw by a stubborn Southampton side at the St. Mary’s.

The Gunners were imperious in the first half with chances begging to be converted that could have seen the game wrapped up in the first 45.

Granit Xhaka, however, continued from where he left off in midweek by ensuring the first half wasn’t barren for the Gunners as he volleyed home from inside the box to give Arsenal the lead in the 11th minute.

Chances fell to Gabrel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Granite Xhaka to increase the lead but the first-half will end 1-0 in favour of Arsenal.

The Saints then upped the ante in the second half as Adam Armstrong beat Aaron Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal to draw level for the host.

Arsenal surged forward to get victory and thought they had a winning goal less than 10 minutes to the end of the game after Martin Odegaard whipped in a shot from the box into the back of net only to be ruled out after Kieran Tierney’s cross was adjudged to have been made outside the line.

Southampton held on to the scoreline to end Arsenal’s eight game winning run.

