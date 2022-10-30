By Efosa Taiwo

After a winless week, Arsenal got back to winning ways with with an emphatic 5-0 victory over bottom-placed Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The win was the perfect response to Arsenal’s midweek defeat at PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League and last weekend 1-1 draw away at Southampton.

Forward Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners in front as early as the fifth minute to open the floodgate of goals at the Emirates.

Reiss Nelson who came in for Bukayo Saka who picked up an injury during the game doubled the lead four minutes after the restart with his first Arsenal goal since November 2020 before quickly adding his second.

Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard completed the rout in the 57th and 78th minute respectively to cap off a fine afternoon of exquisite football from the Gunners.

The win restores Arsenal’s two-point lead over Manchester City at the summit, with Forest still bottom after an eighth defeat of the season

