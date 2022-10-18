By Jimitota Onoyume

Nigerian army has flagged off its Exercise Still Water 2022 in Delta state to step up security and surveillance operations across the state ahead of the Yuletide season.

The Brigade commander 63 Brigade, Delta state ,Brigadier General Mayirenso Saraso said the army would collaborate with sister security bodies to consolidate on the atmosphere of peace in the state , adding that the Brigade under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, GOC, Major General O. Oluyede will continue to drive the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General F. Yahaha.

He said the Exercise Still Water will run till January 3, 2023. “As we all know, we are now in the period we call Ember month which usually attract increased criminal activities. It is therefore necessary to set in motion different strategies to checkmate the possible rise in criminal activities within Delta state and its environs.

“I therefore wish to use this opportunity to reiterate the resolve of officers and soldiers of 63 Brigade to sustaining the tempo of improving the security situation and socio-economic activities of Delta state.

“In this regard, I am optimistic that the Exercise and other internal security measures in place by other security agencies will help to contain the prevailing security challenges within the state.

“It is pertinent to also emphasis that under the leadership of the General Officer, Commanding 6 Div, Major General O. Oluyede, 63 Brigade remains committed to upholding the vision of Chirf of Army Staff (COAS)”.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by Secretary of the state government, Chief Patrick Ukah lauded the initiative , saying it would further deepen security in the state.

He said the government will continue to support move by the military and other security bodies in the state, adding that the collaboration among security bodies in the state was a welcome development that will further strengthen security across the state.

“This administration has always rendered the necessary support to the security agencies because of our conviction that there can be meaningful or sustainable development without peace”

“We shall not relent in this regard and will continue to assist the security agencies in the best possible way for sustained peace and security

“The current security challenges in the country call for that strategic partnership, especially as it involves the use of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. I am persuaded that Exercise Still Water will reinvigorate the ongoing efforts to contain emerging security threats”.