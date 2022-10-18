By Jimitota Onoyume

Nigerian army has donated relief materials to flood victims in Delta state.

The Brigade commander 63 Brigade, Delta state ,Brigadier General Mayirenso Saraso made the donations for the flood victims at the internally displaced persons camp , IDPs at Ogbe Afor primary school, Asaba.

He said it was part of the army’s Exercise still water civil military cooperation.

The items donated were 404 Tubers of Yam, 14 Bags of Garri –

25 Ltr Gallons of Palm Oil , 5 Cartons of Pasta, 10, Cartons of Noodles – 20, 50 Packs of Water – , 5 Bags of Salt, 5, Bags of Sugar, 6 Cartons of Maggi and 10 Packs of Tissue Paper .

The flood victims expressed gratitude for the kind gesture from the army.