By Steve Oko

The Nigerian Army said it had begun a “Field Training Exercise” nicknamed “Exercise GOLDEN DAWN Il in Abia State.

A release by the Assistant Director, of Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade Ohafia, said the exercise commenced on October 2, and would end on December 23, 2022.

According to the release, the exercise is geared towards training the troops on the security of innocent and law-abiding citizens in the state, especially during the Yuletide season.

” It is also aimed at testing the conduct of troops during the electioneering activities, in preparation for the 2023 general elections”, the release added.

The release further said that the exercise would be conducted in collaboration with other security agencies.

“It is designed to promo a conducive environment for business and other socio-economic activities for the good people of Abia State during the festive season.

” Additionally, it would feature a number of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities to demonstrate the friendliness of the Nigerian Army in the host communities across Abia State. Some of which include medical outreaches and educational support programmes to schools. “

The Army solicited the support and cooperation of the people to its troops.