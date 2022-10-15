By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Ex-Eagles Star, Daniel Amokachi, alongside others are set to feature in a football match, as part of this year’s Arise Walk for Life activities.

Billed to hold at Onikan Stadium on October 14, the match will feature ex-internationals

who has put Nigeria on the world map, Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Eguaveon, Waidi Akanni, Austin Okocha, Daniel Amokachi and Uche Okechukwu among others?

Meanwhile, the event this year also witnessed a Golf tournament where over a hundred professional golfers participated at the Ikoyi Club 1938, to create more awareness about how golf also supports good health and elongates life.

According to its convener, Dr Siju Iluyomade, the primary goal of organizing the annual event is for the health benefit of all participants. During a briefing in Lagos, she said this year’s Arise Charity Walk would be happening in clusters as usual, across different countries of the world, including Nigeria (Lagos), Canada, USA, United Kingdom, Singapore, etcetera.

This event, taking place October 15 with the theme #AppointedToLive, will begin simultaneously by 7am local time in all participating countries. Participants are to register their clusters on the Arise Walk website.

Dr Siju emphasised the critical need to keep fit and encourage preventive measures instead of a curative approach to illness, especially as some countries continue to battle COVID-19 . She noted that walking helps improve immunity and physical health, adding that participants in this year’s walk stand a chance of winning up to $2,000 for the best cluster.

According to her, walking elongates the lifespan and gives good health.

” Arise Walk for Life is a place for everyone, irrespective of status, tribe, religion or nationality,” she said.

ARISE is a humanitarian and charitable organization which has been a support system for women, their families and communities by delivering care to the most vulnerable in the society.