By Efosa Taiwo

Joe Aribo was on the scoresheet but was not enough as Alex Iwobi’s assist to Dwight McNeil sealed a win for Everton at the St Mary’s on Saturday.

Aribo broke the deadlock on 49 minutes, picking the ball up on the edge of the box and fired it beyond Jordan Pickford.

Three minutes later, Everton got a leveler after Amadou Onana nodded down a deep cross into the path of Conor Coady who hit home from close range.

In the 54th minute, Iwobi set up Dwight McNeil who drove the ball into the back of the net to give Everton the lead.

Everton, by virtue of the win, moved up to 11th position with 10 points and Southampton sit 15th on the log with seven points.

