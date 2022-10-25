.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Northern-based Nigerian Energy Accountability Forum (NEAF), has rated Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva as the best performing Minister of Petroleum for ensuring landmark transformation and sustained growth of the national oil and gas sectors.

According to the group, from the performance check of the Ministry, Department, and Agencies of the federal government, the Minister within the last two years has been able to transform the National Nigerian Petroleum Company(NNPC) Ltd to adopt an operational measure to nip the problem of fuel scarcity and long queues at filling stations across Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator, Engineer Ibrahim Mohammed Biu ,the group said President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of Chief Timipre Sylva as Petroleum Minister was the best decision made by his administration .

While stating the importance of identifying leaders, who have performed and delivered on the mandate of public office for commendation, the group said, “the recent signings of MoU for laying of Gas Pipelines from Nigeria-Morocco and Algeria are project initiatives that make Nigeria Africa’s largest economy.

“The Project is aimed at monetization of Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources will also help generate additional revenue for the Country; diversification of gas export routes, and eliminating gas flaring.” the group said .

The group which equally commended the Minister for the efforts made to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt Refinery said failure to recognize the performance and capacity of individuals who have done well is largely responsible for bad leadership.

“We all know that the ongoing rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery, if completed next year will boost internal supply, create more jobs and enhance economic development.”

“The decision of the Minister to increase crude oil production to 3million barrels per day (mbd/d) with commencement of operation of the TotalEnergies’ Ikike Oil Field, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State is a right step for development.”

“The signing of PIB into law on the 16th of August 2021 introduced important changes to the governance, administrative, regulatory and fiscal framework of the Nigerian Petroleum Industry.”

” The bill (Section 54) proposed that the Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and the Minister of Finance should incorporate the NNPC Limited and determine the assets and liabilities that will be assumed by the new entity and this was swiftly done.”

“Another milestone achieved by his leadership is the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Natural Gas Pipeline , a pipeline planned to transport natural gas from Ajaokuta, in Kogi State to Kano, in Kano State, through several states and urban centers, as part of the Trans Nigeria Gas Pipeline. Construction of the AKKP commenced in July 2020.”

“The 614km-long natural gas pipeline,will result in the establishment of a connecting pipeline network between the eastern, western and northern regions of Nigeria.

“It also aims to create a steady and guaranteed gas supply network between the northern and southern parts of Nigeria by utilising the country’s widely available gas resources,” the group said.

