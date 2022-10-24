.

By Evelyn Usman, LAGOS

Arewa community in Lagos has called for the prosecution of some youths who allegedly attacked one of its members in the Ikeja area of Lagos, last weekend.

The state secretary of the group, Musa Saleh, who made the call while briefing journalists over the weekend, alleged that the attack on the victim, Mallam Hamisu Magaji, was politically motivated.

While urging the Police to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book, Saleh, said: “Ahead of the preparation for the campaigns towards the 2023 general election, the Arewa Community condemns outrightly a result to violence by some youths suspected to be members of a particular political party, especially on the attack on Mallam Hamisu Magaji.”

On his part, the victim explained that some men in uniform were among those that attacked him.

He, however, did not explain the circumstances that led to the attack, when asked.

