* Traced genesis of attack to 2017

Evelyn Usman

Startling from the attack on his convoy by gunmen on the Benin -Auchi expressway, Edo State, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has confirmed that seven persons were shot dead.

This is just as he has disclosed that he was with his wife and children in his Sports Utility Vehicle when the attack occurred.

While expressing regrets on the death of the three policemen and four civilians, the televangelist, in a one-minute fifty seconds video of him narrating his close shave with death, boldly declared that nobody could kill him because his life was n God’s hand.

From his explanation of the build to the attack, it was obvious that Apostle Suleiman had a clue about those behind the assassination attempt.

He traced the genesis of the attack to 2017 and advised the gunmen that attacked his convoy not to dabble into what they did not understand.

According to him, ” since 2017, there are certain things that have been happening that I have been quiet about .

“Even if you are the most quiet person on earth you will not give yourself to so many scandals.

There are things people don’t know. One or two persons took advantage of that and came out and say one or two things.

“The reason I am coming out to speak now is that they have done all that and discovered that I am still moving on, they decided to make attempts on my life.

“I just escaped an assassination attempt where seven people were killed.

My car was attacked, they opened fire on the car and kept spraying bullets.

My wife and my kids were there.

In the escort car, they killed the policemen, they killed other people in the other escort car and the bus.

“In all, they killed seven people in the convoy.

“People are expecting me to come out and mention their names so that they can deny it. I won’t.do that.

But the truth of the matter is this, you can’t kill me. My life is in the hand of God, I am a man of God and those who are attacking me, you are holding on to what you don’t understand. You may have joined the fora because you want to chase cloud but you don’t know where the fight started.

“There are things you don’t understand. You don’t even have an idea of the beginning of what happened in 2017 and the people that are behind it.

You are just doing your own thing. But it is beyond what you are thinking.

“I am alive for those who have been calling. I am well, family is fine.

“I feel bad for the lives that have been taken. We are mourning but Jesus is Lord.

“May the souls of those who were killed rest in peace.

And for the young men who opened fire and kept wasting people, I won’t take your life. But the seed that you have sown, you will reap it.

“I want Nigerians to know that a coordinated lie swallows an uncoordinated truth . With time the truth will come out”.