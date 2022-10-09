.

A youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, in Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu state, Lucky Okechukwu has been killed by an unknown, according to to report.

Police are yet to confirm details of the dastardly incident.

But, Vanguard gathered that the victim was shot dead last night in the Unadu area of the town.

A chieftain of the main opposition party in the state, who pleaded to be anonymous, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it is true. I don’t know his real name but we received information that he was shot dead by gunmen last night. If the party want to speak on the incident, it will definitely be going to issue a statement on that,” the source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, is yet to issue a statement on the incident as he could not pick up his calls or respond to a text messages.

