The leadership of the Youth Directorate of the Delta State All Progressive Congress Campaign Council led by Prince Stanley Emiko, has officially welcomed Comr. Patrick “PALEKE” Ogheneroro to the APC.

In a statement signed by Secretary of the Directorate, Idi Presley, and made available to newsmen in Asaba this morning, the Youth Directorate described Comr. Paleke as a Youth General whose wealth of experience will come in very handy as the elections draw closer.

“Gentlemen of the press, the leadership of the Youth Directorate of the Delta APC Campaign Council was elated when news filtered to us that a seasoned Youth Leader, Comr. Patrick Ogheneroro has officially joined the progressive family.

“Comr. Patrick popularly called Paleke by his plethora of admirers, is a youth leader who has distinguished himself in service and he is a great addition to the All Progressive Congress.

“It’s worthy to state here that Comr. Patrick resigned his appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and this has made it clearer that youths of Delta know now that with Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege chosing Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi as his running mate, the OVIENEBI joint gubernatorial ticket best serves their interest.

“We are therefore using this medium to call on Youths of Delta still supporting the other party to take the bull by the horn and join the only party that recognized the importance of the youths and chose one of their very best in Delta as it’s Deputy Governorship Candidate and that’s the APC”, part of the statement read.

