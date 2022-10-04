Officials of the Nigeria Police on Tuesday, dispersed supporters of the All Progressive Congress Supporters (APC), under the auspices of Danmodi Youth Concern, in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The supporters converged at the Investment Centre in Dutse for a rally to rally support for the APC governorship candidate and the state deputy governor, Umar Namadi.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Lawal Shiisu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the supporters had a disagreement and began to fight one another, before the police intervened.

According to him, the Danmodi Youth Concern intended to show support to the governorship candidate, Umar Namadi popularly known as Danmodi, by marching to the orphanage in Dutse and donating relief materials to the orphans.

He said, “However, a fight erupted between them and the police had to mobilize to put a stop to the unruly behavior.”

According to one of the members of the Danmodi Youth Concern, the fight erupted while they were distributing some campaign materials at the rally.

He said, “They began distributing materials but didn’t give many people. That is why some people, especially those that come from a far destination, become angry. They decided to mount on the vehicle that was carrying the materials and the driver furiously drove to the road leading to some of them getting injured. That is how the fight began.”

Another participant at the rally, Isah Ibrahim said, “After the fight erupted, the police came to the scene and started chasing people with sticks and arresting everyone they could get. That is how they dispersed everyone.”

But, Chairman of the Danmodi Youth Concern, Ahmed Abdulmumin, said the purpose of the event was to show support for the APC governorship candidate.

He said, “Our collective resolution to converge as Danmodi Youth Concern Organization and support Danmodi was born out of his numerous commitments as a former commissioner and a present deputy governor of Jigawa state towards uplifting the course and aspirations of youth in the state.”

