More than 100 widows and petty traders in Lagos Mainland Local Government smiled home on Independence Day at an empowerment programme sponsored by the Mainland-based APC chieftain, Alhaji Ibrahim Alao Megida.

Speaking on the occasion, Megida who is the Director-General and Co-ordinator, Mainland Independent Group (MIG)a socio-political pressure group, said that the empowerment, organised on behalf of the group, was deliberately meant to express solidarity with the APC-led administration of President Buhari.

He said it was also an avenue to sensitise the entire Nigerian citizens on the need to make judicious use of their PVC by voting for the APC presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, acknowledged as the best of all the candidates, endowed with the exceptional capability to lift the nation to enviable heights.

He seized the opportunity of the occasion to express appreciation to the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, Patron of his group(MIG)for his support, his sacrifice in donating buses to facilitate the campaign and mobilisational efforts towards the success and victory of the APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,in his bid for presidency.

At the occasion, which was also attended by the MIG Women Leader, Alhaja Folashade Morenikeji, Megida seized the opportunity to call on Mainlanders and Lagosians as a whole to vote massively for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He also canvassed votes for Lagos Mainland candidates: Ajani Owolabi and Rasheed Shabi, Mainland Constituency 1 and 11, respectively; Lanre Oshun for Reps, and Wasiu Sanni Eshinlokun for Lagos Central Senatorial District to which the Lagos Mainland belong.

Also speaking, Alhaja Morenikeji, an educationist who is also the Chairperson, Conference of Principals, Lagos State, said that the continued emphasis on women in the regular monthly empowerment programme of the group was in keeping with the elevated importance Asiwaju accords the womenfolk.

He therefore called on the women across the entire nation to reciprocate the gesture by bringing their massive numerical strength to bear in supporting the APC leader to coast home to victory at the general election next year.

The occasion was preceded by a solidarity walk: from Tesilim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, to Rowe Park, Yaba, by MIG members —Alhaja Mojisola Adewale, Peter Akiniyi, Elder Ganiyu Salako, Elder Dayo Macaulay, Olumide Osoba, Guvernor, PMAN, Lagos State, among several others.

RELATED NEWS